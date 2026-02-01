Bajaj
Presents
Co-presented by
KIA Seltos
Associate Sponsor
SBI
skip to content
Weather
Trending

Jack Kerouac’s 37-metre-long original scroll of ‘On the Road’ to be auctioned

Heather Weintraub, a books and manuscripts specialist at Christie’s, told The Guardian the scroll is unique and hugely important.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readFeb 1, 2026 05:51 AM IST First published on: Feb 1, 2026 at 05:51 AM IST
Jack Kerouac’s 37 metre-longThe typewritten draft of On the Road, which was later revised and published in 1957. (Photo: X/@EdwardHMO)

The scroll, on which Kerouac typed the first draft of his novel in a frantic three-week burst in April 1951, will be sold at a live auction in New York on 12 March. It is part of a wider sale of items from the Jim Irsay Collection, one of the world’s largest private collections of cultural memorabilia.

Heather Weintraub, a books and manuscripts specialist at Christie’s, told The Guardian the scroll is unique and hugely important. “This is the original and only scroll for the first draft of Kerouac’s masterpiece,” she said. “It’s widely considered to be the most iconic artefact of the Beat Generation.”

Kerouac taped together long sheets of tracing paper so he would not have to stop typing to change pages. As Weintraub explained: “When you roll it out it actually looks like a road. There are no paragraphs or chapters, and it uses the real names of the characters before the publisher asked Kerouac to change them.”

New York
Kerouac taped together long sheets of tracing paper so he would not have to stop typing to change pages. (Photo: X)

Although On the Road was published in 1957 after heavy editing, it went on to become a landmark of post-war American literature, capturing the Beat Generation’s rejection of materialism, social rules and conventional life.

The auction has revived old debate about who should own such a work. When the scroll was last sold in 2001, Carolyn Cassady the former wife of Neal Cassady, who inspired the character Dean Moriarty criticised the sale. Calling it “blasphemy”, she said the manuscript belonged in a public library, adding: “If they auction it, anybody rich could buy it and keep it out of sight.”

Story continues below this ad

Jim Irsay, who died last year, was best known as the owner of the NFL team the Indianapolis Colts. Over decades, he built a vast collection of manuscripts, musical instruments and cultural objects, many of which he regularly loaned for public display.

Most Read
1‘Our heads were bowed’: Shehbaz Sharif reveals the ‘price’ Pakistan paid for multi-billion dollar bailouts
2US offers Venezuelan oil to India to cut Russian crude imports
367 militants killed in coordinated attacks in Pakistan’s Balochistan
4New Epstein files mention Zohran Mamdani’s mother Mira Nair; email recalls Clinton, Bezos at afterparty
5Epstein draft emails claim Bill Gates had extramarital sex; his spokesperson reacts
6‘No one pushed harder for their release’: Elon Musk responds to mention of his name in Epstein files

Weintraub said she hopes the scroll will remain accessible. “I personally hope that a public institution will buy it so it can be seen by everyone,” she told The Guardian. “But we can also hope that if someone privately buys it, they will show it publicly, as Jim Irsay did.”

Around 400 items from the Jim Irsay Collection will be displayed free to the public at Christie’s Rockefeller Plaza galleries from 6 to 12 March. Other highlights include Paul McCartney’s handwritten lyrics for Hey Jude, papers linked to the Beatles’ break-up, Sylvester Stallone’s handwritten Rocky notes and a journal kept by Jim Morrison.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Loading Taboola...

Today’s ePaper

today epaper widget
Read today’s ePaper

Top story

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Trending
Weather
Edition
search
Install the Express App for
a better experience
Featured
Today's E-paper
Feb 01, 2026
Trending Topics
News
Multimedia
Follow Us