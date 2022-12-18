scorecardresearch
Jacinda Ardern’s ‘arrogant prick’ remark in Parliament goes under the hammer

Bidding on the copy of the parliamentary record, which states PM Jacinda Ardern's "arrogant prick" remark, had reached $50,000 by Friday.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. (Reuters/file)

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s “arrogant prick” remark, uttered in the Parliament during the question time on Tuesday, has been put on auction for charity, The Guardian reported.

The parliamentary record transcript containing the remark was signed by both Ardern and Seymour and will be auctioned off to raise money for a prostate cancer charity.

Arden’s remark had come after leader of the libertarian right Act party David Seymour had ended his series of questions in the parliament by asking if the prime minister “give an example of her making a mistake, apologising for it properly, and fixing it”.

Ardern had said that she acknowledged that isolation measures in response to the Covid-19 pandemic had been difficult on the public, but she stood by her government’s work in the past term. She then sat down and said to her deputy Grant Roberstson, “He’s such an arrogant prick”, a remark that was picked by the microphone.

Seymour had demanded that Ardern apologises, entering the remark into New Zealand’s parliamentary record. Though she had left her chamber by then, Ardern later said in the parliament that she stood by her statements, including “insults and apologies”.

Bidding on the auction titled “Ardern, Seymour join forces for pricks everywhere”, ends on December 22. Bidding began at $45,100, and had reached $60,000 on Sunday morning. 277 bids have been placed as of Sunday morning, as per Stuff.

“In the spirit of a Kiwi Christmas, two political foes unite to raise money for a good cause,” the auction website reads.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden was caught red-faced in January this year when a microphone caught using abusive language for a Fox News reporter.

