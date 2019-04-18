Ivanka Trump says she passed on World Bank job

Toggle Menu
The president recently told The Atlantic: "I even thought of Ivanka for the World Bank.. She would've been great at that because she's very good with numbers."

US White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump (left) speaks with wife of Ivory Coast’s President Alassane Ouattara, Dominique Ouattara (centre) and other attendees at a State Dinner hosted by Ouattara after the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initative, or We-Fi, event, on Wednesday. (AP)

White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump says her father asked her if she was interested in the job of World Bank chief but she passed on it.

In an Associated Press interview, President Donald Trump’s daughter said Wednesday she was happy with her current role in the administration. She was travelling in Africa to promote a global women’s initiative.

Ivanka Trump said her father raised the job as “a question” and she told him she was “happy with the work” she’s doing.

Ivanka Trump worked on the selection process for the new head of the 189-nation World Bank, David Malpass.

She said he’ll do an “incredible job.”

Asked if her father had approached her about other top jobs, Ivanka Trump said she’d “keep that between” them. She said she doesn’t see a run for office in her future.

