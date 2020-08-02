Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner report income of at least $36 million in 2019

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner look on as U.S President Donald Trump places a wreath on the Grave of the Unknown Warrior during a tour of Westminster Abbey in central London. (File/Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP) Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner look on as U.S President Donald Trump places a wreath on the Grave of the Unknown Warrior during a tour of Westminster Abbey in central London. (File/Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP)

By Jesse Drucker and Robert Gebeloff

Three years into their new careers as White House officials, Ivanka Trump, the president’s eldest daughter, and her husband, Jared Kushner, reported income of at least $36 million in 2019, according to financial disclosure reports made public Friday.

The couple’s investments, mostly in real estate, were worth at least $204 million and as much as $783 million, roughly the same as their maximum value of $786 million in 2018.

The documents, like other federal disclosure reports, show ranges of income and asset values. In some cases, they require only a minimum figure, making it impossible to discern a precise maximum figure for income. (President Donald Trump also released his annual financial disclosure report Friday.)

During 2019, the couple’s income could have been as much as $157 million, and possibly more. That compares with a range in 2018 of $29 million to $135 million.

Kushner’s continued stake in his family real estate firm, Kushner Cos., has drawn criticism, as the company has sought investments from around the world, despite his government position, including his role as an unofficial diplomat in the Middle East.

Although he has shed some assets, he has retained the vast majority of properties that were in his portfolio when he entered government service. Kushner stepped down from his position with Kushner Cos. before he started working in the government.

Kushner’s firm remained active in the real estate market in 2019, selling and buying properties in New York, New Jersey, Virginia and Ohio.

Overall, the couple’s income was also down compared with 2017, when they reported at least $82 million.

Kushner disclosed a new loan of $5 million to $25 million with Bank of America, an obligation he holds jointly with other members of a limited liability company.

Ivanka Trump stepped down from her positions at her family’s company as well as her fashion business when her father became president. She said in 2018 that she was shutting down her fashion brand. She did retain stakes in some of the family’s businesses and continues to draw income from them.

She earned $3.95 million from the Trump International Hotel in Washington, the same as she earned in 2017 and 2018. The property has drawn criticism over concerns that guests there are using their hotel stays as a way to influence the administration.

All told, Ivanka Trump reported 2019 income of at least $5.5 million compared with a minimum of $6.7 million in 2018.

