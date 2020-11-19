Its online site still up, banned Jaish threatens French President, cites examples from Pak

Macron's strong expression of support for the publication of the Prophet cartoons has triggered protests in Pakistan, with huge crowds gathering in Rawalpindi under the leadership of Barelvi Sunni preacher Khadim Hussain Rizvi, and have laid siege to the main highway to Islamabad.

Calling Emmanuel Macron a “blasphemer”, the UN-designated terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed has warned the French President and “others like him” that they will be targeted by those ready to be “sacrificed for the honour of the Prophet”.

In an unsigned article on the website of its online journal Al Qalam, the Jaish said “if not today then tomorrow, if not tomorrow then day after” there will be “some Abdullah Checheni (the Chechen youth who killed a teacher in Paris last month), Mumtaz Qadri (who killed Pakistani politician Salman Taseer in 2011), and Ghazi Khalid (who shot dead Tahir Ahmed Naseem, an Ahmedi, in a Pakistan courtroom where Naseem was being tried for alleged blasphemy in July this year).”

Headlined ‘Muslims: Sacrifice for the Honour of the Prophet’, the article stated that “if someone commits the sin of blasphemy, it gives birth to the Abdullah type of young men… no Muslim will allow you to burn the Koran or blaspheme against the Prophet”.

The Deobandi JeM and its leader Masood Azhar are designated terrorist entities by the UN Security Council, under its Resolution 1267. Pakistan’s National Counter Terrorism Authority lists JeM as a proscribed organisation.

However, Al Qalam, the online website of its publication of the same name, continues to be available. The date on the main page of the website is May 2019, but the articles in it are being updated regularly on a page called Madina Madina.

The essay that mentions Macron is the latest update in Madina Madina, and is unsigned.

An earlier essay — dated October 22, it was signed by “Amir e Mohatram (emir of the land)”, but carried no name — spoke of Israel, Kashmir and Afghanistan as the “three questions”. It said the ‘special status” was the “fraud toffee” that the Indian government put in the mouths of Kashmiris all these years, but that “illusion has ended”.

It called Afghanistan “jihad’s biggest factory”, and a “blessing for the word of Islam”, the place “where three superpowers have been defeated… that gave light to the jihad in Kashmir”. It also made a reference to India and China being “on the brink of war” and said America’s days as a superpower are over.

