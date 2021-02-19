scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, February 19, 2021
Latest news

It’s final: Harry and Meghan won’t return as working royals

When Harry and Meghan stepped away from full-time royal life in early 2020 it was agreed the situation would be reviewed after a year.

By: AP | London |
February 19, 2021 6:42:18 pm
The couple now live in California and are expecting their second child. (Source: AP)

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, will not be returning to royal duties, and Harry will give up his honorary military titles.

When Harry and Meghan stepped away from full-time royal life in early 2020 it was agreed the situation would be reviewed after a year.

The palace said Friday “that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family”.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Read |Royal reality check

It said Harry’s appointment as captain general of the Royal Marines and with other military groups would revert to Queen Elizabeth II.

The couple now live in California and are expecting their second child.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 19: Latest News

Advertisement