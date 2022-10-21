scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Italy’s Meloni accepts mandate to form new government

The new government will be formally sworn in on Saturday morning, after which the it will face confidence votes in both houses of parliament next week.

Meloni, head of the nationalist Brothers of Italy, led an alliance of conservative parties to victory at a Sept. 25 election. (AP Photo)

Giorgia Meloni has accepted a mandate to form Italy’s next government, a presidential official said on Friday, paving the way for her to become the country’s first woman prime minister.

Meloni, head of the nationalist Brothers of Italy, led an alliance of conservative parties to victory at a Sept. 25 election.

“Giorgia Meloni has accepted the mandate and has presented her list of ministers,” the presidential official Ugo Zampetti told reporters after Meloni had consulted with President Sergio Mattarella in his palace.

Also Read |New Italy government will be pro-NATO, pro-Europe, says Meloni

The new government will be formally sworn in on Saturday morning, after which the new government will face confidence votes in both houses of parliament next week.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav’s wife says lifestyle changes helpe...Premium
T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav’s wife says lifestyle changes helpe...
UPSC Key-October 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘India-Russia Trade’ or ‘C...Premium
UPSC Key-October 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘India-Russia Trade’ or ‘C...
What makes Rishab Shetty’s Kantara one of the highest-grossing Kannada fi...Premium
What makes Rishab Shetty’s Kantara one of the highest-grossing Kannada fi...
The Nano plant: 11 yrs later, BJP on her tail, Mamata Banerjee changes gearPremium
The Nano plant: 11 yrs later, BJP on her tail, Mamata Banerjee changes gear

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 10:05:07 pm
Next Story

Russia barred from future projects of FATF

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 21: Latest News
Advertisement