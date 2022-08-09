Italy: World War II bomb found in Po River detonated safely

August 9, 2022 11:52:10 am
The worst drought in 70 years has caused Italy’s Po River to run so low that it revealed a submerged a World War II bomb — which was later safely detonated by military experts.
“The bomb was found by fishermen on the bank of the Po River due to a decrease in water levels caused by drought,” said Colonel Marco Nasi.
The bomb was discovered near the village of Borgo Virgilio, close to the city of Mantua in the north, on July 25.
Army specialists defused and carried out a controlled explosion on Sunday of the 450-kilogram (roughly 1,000-pound) US-manufactured device.
Subscriber Only Stories
People evacuated, traffic halted
The surrounding area, home to about 3,000 people, had to be evacuated as a precaution before the detonation. Local airspace was shut down and all traffic on nearby roads, a railway line and the waterway was stopped.
Borgo Virgilio’s mayor, Francesco Aporti, said that initially people were reluctant to move, but the administration managed to persuade everyone. He added that the operation would not have gone ahead unless the area had been cleared.
People began returning to their homes on Sunday afternoon.
Last month, Italy declared a state of emergency for areas surrounding the Po River as the country’s longest river suffers amid the worst drought in more than half a century.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'It's a free country, but...'
When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'
Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'
Derek O'Brien to Naidu: 'You would've tried hard to get PM to answer one question in your tenure...didn't happen'
Jaismine's passion: Fuelled by Hawa Singh, boxing uncles, a spartan academy
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Private sector should boost R&D: CEA Nageswaran
Italy: World War II bomb found in Po River detonated safely
Pune: Cab driver robbed by passengers; 2 arrested
One-two many member cabinets
Manoj Prabhakar appointed Nepal cricket coach
Sri Lanka asks China to defer military ship visit after India protests
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Full list of Eknath Shinde’s council of ministers
West Delhi launches project to provide transgenders with jobs in hospitality sector
Goa board to conduct 2022-23 board exams term wise; schedule released
Man beaten to death during party at aviation union office in Mumbai
Raksha Bandhan 2022 Date: When is Rakhi in 2022?
HP announces new line of AIl-In-One PCs for India: Here’s a close look