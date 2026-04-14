Meloni says Italy to suspend defence pact with Israel ‘in light of current situation’; backs Pope Leo

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni Tuesday announced that her country will suspend the automatic renewal of a defence agreement with Israel amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Verona, Meloni said the decision was taken “in light of the current situation,” referring to the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran, Reuters reported. While she did not disclose specific details about the defence pact, the move signals growing unease in Europe over the widening regional crisis.

Italian PM Meloni stands up to Trump: The statements, particularly about the Pope, were unacceptable. I have expressed and continue to express my solidarity with the Pope. pic.twitter.com/UkGOW7tu0A — Clash Report (@clashreport) April 14, 2026

Alongside the suspension of the defence agreement, Meloni emphasised the need for urgent diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the conflict between the United States and Iran. She underlined the importance of restoring stability and ensuring the reopening of the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz.

“It is necessary to continue working to advance peace negotiations, making every possible effort to stabilise the situation and reopen the Strait,” Meloni said, highlighting its importance not only for fuel supplies but also for fertiliser trade and broader economic stability.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of the world’s oil and gas shipments pass, has remained disrupted due to the ongoing hostilities, sending global energy prices soaring and raising concerns among major economies.

Meloni backs Pope Leo after Trump criticism

In a separate development, Meloni also voiced strong support for Pope Leo following criticism from Donald Trump. The Italian leader defended the independence of religious institutions, stressing that political authority should not dictate religious leadership.

“I express my solidarity with Pope Leo. I would not feel comfortable in a society where religious leaders do what political leaders say,” she remarked while speaking to reporters in Verona, Reuters reported.