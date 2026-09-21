Burqas, niqabs ban in Italian schools: What is PM Meloni proposing?

The proposed measures will have to be approved by the government and then receive parliamentary approval within 60 days to become law.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Sep 21, 2026 01:43 PM IST
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni attends at Fenix, the FdI youth festival, in Rome, SundayItaly's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni attends at Fenix, the FdI youth festival, in Rome, Sunday. (Source: AP)
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Italy is preparing to ban the wearing of burqas and niqabs in schools and introduce a cap on the number of foreign students in classrooms, as immigration takes centre stage in the country.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, speaking at a youth event organised by her Brothers of Italy party in Rome on Sunday stated that Italian language classes would be made compulsory for parents of foreign students facing serious difficulties integrating into the school system.

“For us, anyone who comes to Italy and wants to build their future here must learn our language, understand our culture, and respect our rules,” Meloni said at the Gioventu Nazionale national festival in Rome.

The proposed measures will have to be approved by the government and then receive parliamentary approval within 60 days to become law, according to the Al Jazeera reports.

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Italy already has a 30 per cent limit on foreign students in a class or school, although Meloni did not specify how her proposed cap would alter the existing rules. Foreign students currently account for around 12 per cent of enrolment in Italian schools.

Burqas, which cover the entire face and niqabs, which leave the eyes visible, usually worn by Muslim women are not explicitly banned in Italy. A 1975 law prohibits garments that make identification difficult without a justified reason, while a 2008 ruling allowed full-face coverings for religious or cultural reasons, provided the face is uncovered when identity checks are required, Al Jazeera report.

Meloni’s coalition partner, the anti-immigration League, has already introduced a bill seeking tighter restrictions on face-covering garments, with exceptions including sporting events and places of worship.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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