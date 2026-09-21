Burqas, niqabs ban in Italian schools: What is PM Meloni proposing?

Italy is preparing to ban the wearing of burqas and niqabs in schools and introduce a cap on the number of foreign students in classrooms, as immigration takes centre stage in the country.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, speaking at a youth event organised by her Brothers of Italy party in Rome on Sunday stated that Italian language classes would be made compulsory for parents of foreign students facing serious difficulties integrating into the school system.

“For us, anyone who comes to Italy and wants to build their future here must learn our language, understand our culture, and respect our rules,” Meloni said at the Gioventu Nazionale national festival in Rome.