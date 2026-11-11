Italy evacuates over 300 schools after bomb threats; similar alerts reported in UK, Ireland

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More than 300 schools in Italy were evacuated on Wednesday after receiving bomb threats by email, prompting investigations by authorities. Similar threatening messages were reported at schools in Ireland, Scotland and Northern Ireland, though no evacuations were reported in those countries.
Italian Education Minister Giuseppe Valditara said 312 schools had been evacuated after receiving the emails. However, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said there was no indication of any “concrete danger” and that the threats appeared intended to “generate alarm and concern”.
The anonymous email also reportedly threatened Meloni, according to copies obtained by Italian media. It was signed using the same Russian name that appeared in threats sent to European broadcasters last week. Authorities have not attributed the messages to any group or country.
In Scotland, police said they were treating the emails as hoaxes and that they did not represent a credible threat. Police in Northern Ireland said they were conducting urgent inquiries, while Irish police confirmed receiving reports of similar communications.
The latest alerts come after bomb threats targeting dozens of flights across Europe last week, triggering diversions and disruption. No suspicious items were found and no injuries were reported.
Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said the threats appeared aimed at sowing fear and concern, while Meloni said investigations were underway. She also called a meeting of ministers to discuss the situation.
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