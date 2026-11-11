Italy evacuates over 300 schools after bomb threats; similar alerts reported in UK, Ireland

More than 300 schools in Italy were evacuated on Wednesday after receiving bomb threats by email, prompting investigations by authorities. Similar threatening messages were reported at schools in Ireland, Scotland and Northern Ireland, though no evacuations were reported in those countries.

Italian Education Minister Giuseppe Valditara said 312 schools had been evacuated after receiving the emails. However, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said there was no indication of any “concrete danger” and that the threats appeared intended to “generate alarm and concern”.

The anonymous email also reportedly threatened Meloni, according to copies obtained by Italian media. It was signed using the same Russian name that appeared in threats sent to European broadcasters last week. Authorities have not attributed the messages to any group or country.