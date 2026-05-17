Car ploughs into pedestrians in Italy and injures 8; driver arrested after attempting to flee

Man in 30s arrested over incident in Modena that left two seriously hurt

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMay 17, 2026 05:20 AM IST First published on: May 17, 2026 at 05:15 AM IST
Italy Car IncidentFinancial Police patrol a scene after a car incident in a street of Modena, Italy. (Photo: AP)

Eight people were injured, two seriously, after a man drove a car into pedestrians in the northern Italian city of Modena on Saturday, according to The Guardian.

Police said the driver, a man in his 30s, was arrested at the scene. Reports said the car mounted the pavement in a central area of the city and struck several people before crashing into a shop window.

Modena’s mayor, Massimo Mezzetti, told the Ansa news agency that the driver had “aimed for the pavement, hitting a bike” and then crashed “head-on” into a woman. He said the woman suffered severe injuries to her legs.

The driver is an Italian national from Bergamo and lives in the Modena area, the mayor added.

Attempt to flee and alleged knife threat

Authorities said the man tried to flee after the crash. Witnesses told Italian media that several people chased and stopped him.

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Italy Car Incident
Blood is seen next to a destroyed car on a street of Modena, Italy. (Photo: P)

One witness told Ansa the driver reappeared “with a knife in his hand”. Mezzetti said the man was seen holding a knife and “seems like he was trying to hit someone”, but no stabbing was reported.

Injuries and response

The two most seriously injured victims were taken to Maggiore hospital in Bologna.

One injured man told Rai news he saw the car coming “at high speed” and heard “people being hit”. He said he managed to move out of the way in time, as per The Guardian report.

The same witness said the driver appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs, though this has not been confirmed by officials.

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Investigation underway

Mezzetti said the motive behind the incident is still unclear. “We need to understand what’s behind this act,” he said, adding that the event was “extremely serious”. He also thanked those who helped stop the driver, saying they showed “courage and great civic sense”.

Italy’s prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, said she stood with those injured and their families.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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