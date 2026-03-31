Italy denies US permission to use Sigonella base in Sicily bound for West Asia

The report said authorisation was withheld because the United States had not formally sought approval and Italy’s military leadership had not been consulted. (File Photo)

Italy has refused permission for US military aircraft to land at the Sigonella air base in Sicily before heading to West Asia, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, confirming a newspaper report, reported news agency Reuters.

Italian daily Corriere della Sera, cited by Reuters reported that some US bombers were expected to land at the base in eastern Sicily en route to the region, though details on timing and the number of aircraft were not disclosed. The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, also did not specify when the request was denied.

The report said authorisation was withheld because the United States had not formally sought approval and Italy’s military leadership had not been consulted, as required under existing agreements governing the use of US bases in the country.