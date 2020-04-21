Italy Coronavirus Tracker: Region-wise cases, deaths and recoveries

Italy Covid-19 Tracker: A man wearing a protective face mask walks, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Rome, Italy, April 19, 2020. (Reuters/File) Italy Covid-19 Tracker: A man wearing a protective face mask walks, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Rome, Italy, April 19, 2020. (Reuters/File)

Italy Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker: Italy has been one of the worst-hit countries by the novel coronavirus, which has infected nearly 2.47 million people across the world and killed over 1,70,000.

Italy has reported 1,81,228 cases of coronavirus, the third-highest after US and Spain. Coronavirus Global Updates

As many as 48,877 people have recovered from the infection in Italy. As of April 21, there are around 1,08,237 active cases, out of which 98 per cent (1,05,664) have mild conditions and 2 per cent (2,573) are serious or critical.

The coronavirus outbreak began in Italy on January 31 when two Chinese tourists in Rome tested positive for the virus. A few weeks later, a cluster of cases was detected in Lombardy on February 21.

Italy, with a population of 60 million people, imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 9. On March 20, Italy overtook China in terms of the overall death toll, reporting 3,405 deaths. The highest number of deaths, 919, were reported in Italy on March 27.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Total Cases Tally in Italy Region-wise breakdown

Lombardy in Northern Italy has been the worst-affected by the infection, reporting as many as 66,971 cases of coronavirus as on April 20. Emilia-Romagna has the second-highest number of cases at 22,867, followed by Piedmont with 21,349 cases. Veneto has at least 16,127 cases of coronavirus, Tuscany has 8,507 cases, Liguria has 6,669 cases, Marche has 5,826 cases, Lazio had 5,815. Campania has 4,074 COVID-19 cases, Autonomous Province of Trento has nearly 3,590 cases, Apulia has 3,567 cases of coronavirus, Friuli-Venezia Guilia has 2,775 cases and Sicily has around 2,759 cases of coronavirus. Abruzzo has reported around 2,612 coronavirus cases, Autonomous Province of Bolzano has 2,394 cases, Umbria has 1,349 cases, Sardinia has 1,228 cases. Aosta Valley has 1,088 COVID-19 cases, Calabria has 1,038, Basilicata has 342 and Molise has 281 cases of coronavirus. Also Read | Italy’s health care system groans under coronavirus — A warning to the world Coronavirus (COVID-19): Italy reports fall in active cases Italy recorded the first fall in active cases on Monday, with the number of new coronavirus cases dropping to 2,256 on Monday, the lowest level in over a month, while 454 deaths were recorded, Reuters reported. There were 2,573 people in intensive care on Monday as against 2,635 on Sunday. Read | 81 is mean age of Italy’s dead, most had conditions but felled by coronavirus: Lancet Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte Tuesday said that Italy will announce before the end of the week its plans for a gradual reopening from lockdown from May 4. (Number of coronavirus cases in Italy updated on 21.04.2020 at 14:00 IST)

