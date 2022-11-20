scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 20, 2022

This Italian town will pay you $30,000 to take up residency

According to a report by CNN, this town has several houses abandoned by their original owners.

The town of Presicce has come up with this offer (File/Representational)

Officials of the Italian town of Presicce have announced that they are ready to pay people up to 30,000 euros (approximately $30,000) to buy an empty house and reside in the area.

According to a report by CNN, these houses have been long abandoned by their owners. The place is also encompassed by the Salento area and is close to the waters of Santa Maria Di Leuca.

Though the details of the deal are yet to be finalised, the authorities, however, are set to launch applications in the weeks to come when further information will also be available on the town hall website, said the local councilor to CNN.

The total funding will be split two ways – buying an old home and restyling it if necessary, the councilor added.

To qualify for this incentive, buyers must take up residency in Presicce and buy one of the properties (that have also been mapped by authorities) built before 1991.

Presicce authorities hope to revive the depopulating town through these incentives. Other schemes that the town hall has launched include tax benefits and baby bonuses.

First published on: 20-11-2022 at 02:50:27 pm
Live Blog

Must Read
Buzzing Now
