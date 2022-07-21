scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Italian PM Draghi looks doomed after parties snub confidence vote

PM Mario Draghi had tendered his resignation last week, but President Sergio Mattarella turned him down and told him to go before parliament to see if he could revive the broad coalition.

By: Reuters | Rome |
July 21, 2022 7:44:48 am
italy, Mario DraghiItalian Premier Mario Draghi attends a debate at the Senate in Rome, July 20, 2022. (AP)

Italy’s government crumbled on Wednesday when three of Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s main coalition partners snubbed a confidence vote he had called to try to end divisions and renew their alliance.

Draghi won the vote in the upper house by 95 to 38 but with many dozens of senators absenting themselves, leaving his 18-month-old administration in tatters with an early election in September or October the most likely outcome.

On the right, Forza Italia and the League parties did not take part in the vote. They were joined by the populist 5-Star Movement which also shunned the vote, having set off Italy’s latest political crisis with a similar boycott last week.

Draghi had tendered his resignation last week, but President Sergio Mattarella turned him down and told him to go before parliament to see if he could revive the broad coalition.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Zubail bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubail bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s taskPremium
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s task
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJPPremium
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...Premium
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...

Draghi had earlier made a plea for unity and set out a series of issues facing Italy ranging from the war in Ukraine to social inequality and rising prices.

“The only way, if we want to stay together, is to rebuild this pact, with courage, altruism and credibility,” Draghi said in an uncompromising speech to the Senate, adding that many Italians wanted the coalition to carry on until elections due early next year.

The crisis comes at a tough time for debt-laden Italy, the third largest economy in the euro zone, where borrowing costs have risen sharply as the European Central Bank starts tightening its monetary policy.

European Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Twitter that the “irresponsible” move against Draghi could lead to a “perfect storm” and “difficult months ahead” for Italy.

The head of Italy’s centre-left Democratic Party (PD), another coalition party, said parliament had gone against the will of the people,

“Italians will show themselves to be wiser at the ballot box than their politicians,” PD chief Enrico Letta wrote on Twitter.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Health Minister Mandaviya guest at Adda today

Health Minister Mandaviya guest at Adda today

Gaganyaan abort mission this year; solar, lunar missions in 2023

Gaganyaan abort mission this year; solar, lunar missions in 2023

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'
UP MoS quits

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'

Premium
How faster arm speed is helping Neeraj Chopra throw further

How faster arm speed is helping Neeraj Chopra throw further

Jadavpur University Pro V-C found dead at his Kolkata house

Jadavpur University Pro V-C found dead at his Kolkata house

Europe heatwave: many reasons, climate change most worrying
Explained

Europe heatwave: many reasons, climate change most worrying

In phase 2, BJP wins 2 mayor posts, loses 2 to Congress, 1 to rebel
MP local polls

In phase 2, BJP wins 2 mayor posts, loses 2 to Congress, 1 to rebel

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP
Opinion

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Oppn MPs and their innovative ways to protest in Parliament
Delhi Confidential

Oppn MPs and their innovative ways to protest in Parliament

HC asks state govt to make Bihar Vidyapeeth campus a museum

HC asks state govt to make Bihar Vidyapeeth campus a museum

Avinash Das has history of putting up fake posts, says police
Filmmaker arrested

Avinash Das has history of putting up fake posts, says police

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement