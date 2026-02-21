‘It would be fine if they took it all’: US envoy Mike Huckabee cites Biblical text to claim Israel’s right to entire Middle East

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Saturday said Israel has the Biblical right to take over what constitutes large swathes of the Middle East.
The former Republican governor made the statement in an interview with American right-wing commentator Tucker Carlson while referring to the Book of Genesis of the Old Testament.
When Tucker asked why Huckabee cited the Book of Genesis three times and questioned if he believed that Israel has the right to take over Israel, the Baptist minister replied, “It would be fine if they took it all.”
In the episode of the Tucker Carlson Network, the former Fox host pointed out that Huckabee appealed to Genesis 15, which says that God gave Abram the news that his descendants would inherit the land from the rivers Euphrates (running through present-day Iraq and Syria) to the Nile (in Egypt).
“That would include basically the entire Middle East, that would be the Levant; that would be Israel Jordan Syria Lebanon. That would also be big parts of Saudi Arabia and Iraq,” Tucker pointed out.
“Not sure it would go that far. I mean, it would be a big piece of land. Here’s the point…this particular area that we’re talking about now – Israel – is a land that God gave through Abraham to a people that he chose. It was a people, a place and a purpose. We can look at it that way,” Huckabee replied.
Genesis – the text Carlson and Huckabee cited – is the first of the five books of the Torah, and consequently the first book of the Hebrew Bible and Christian Old Testament. The Jewish people, who consider the Torah their most sacred text, view themselves as the children of Abraham, the name given to Abram in Genesis 17:4-8.
According to the text, Abram’s descendants would inherit the land of Canaan, spanning from the river of Egypt to the Euphrates.
“You have said three times that God gave this land to these people…what land are you talking about…that land, I think, it says from the Nile to the Euphrates, which is basically the entire Middle East. So God gave that land to his people, the Jews, or he didn’t. You’re saying he did. What does that mean? Does Israel have the right to that land?”
“It would be fine if they took it all,” Huckabee replied.
