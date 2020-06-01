‘It was a miracle’: 5-month old Brazilian baby survives a month on ventilator, recovers from COVID-19

Dom, was diagnosed with the virus at the Pro-Cardiaco hospital in Rio de Janeiro and was treated for 54 days before he could be discharged. (Source:CNN) Dom, was diagnosed with the virus at the Pro-Cardiaco hospital in Rio de Janeiro and was treated for 54 days before he could be discharged. (Source:CNN)

A five-month old Brazilian baby who tested positive for COVID-19 has recovered after spending over a month connected to a ventilator in an induced state of coma, CNN reported. His recovery is being hailed as nothing less than a “miracle” by his parents who said that he may have been exposed to the virus during a visit to a relative’s home.

Dom, was diagnosed with the virus at the Pro-Cardiaco hospital in Rio de Janeiro and was treated for 54 days before he could be discharged.

Read| Children and coronavirus: Interview with paediatrician Dr Mahesh Balsekar

Talking to CNN, the father of the infant said, “He had some difficulty breathing so the doctors thought it was a bacterial infection. But the medication didn’t work and he got worse. Then me and my wife decided to take him to a second hospital and they tested him. It was coronavirus.”

Brazil, the epicentre of coronavirus in Latin America has reported at least 25 coronavirus related deaths in babies up to the age of 12 months, as reported by the country’s health ministry data.

Read| Explained: Can an unborn baby be infected with coronavirus?

The country reported 514,849 coronavirus infections and over 29,300 fatalities due to the virus as of Monday, according to John Hopkins University.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.