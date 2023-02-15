scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
IT problems disrupt Lufthansa flights at Frankfurt Airport

The airline said in a statement that Lufthansa Group, which also includes subsidiaries such as Swiss International Air Lines and Eurowings, "are affected by an IT outage."

Lufthansa flight disruptions at frankfurt airportInfo boards at a Lufthansa counter read "Due to an IT failure, there will be massive disruptions in check-in / operation. We apologize for any inconvenience." after an IT fault at Germany's Lufthansa causes massive flight delays and disruptions in Frankfurt, Germany, February 15, 2023. (Reuters)
A major disruption to the computer systems of German airline Lufthansa caused delays and cancellations at its main hub in Frankfurt and beyond on Wednesday.

The airline said in a statement that Lufthansa Group, which also includes subsidiaries such as Swiss International Air Lines and Eurowings, “are affected by an IT outage.” “This is causing flight delays and cancellations,” the company said. “We regret the inconvenience this is causing our passengers.” German news agency dpa reported that all of Lufthansa’s domestic flights were cancelled and passengers were urged to switch to alternative forms of travel, such as trains.

Frankfurt Airport confirmed that technical problems at Lufthansa were causing “flight disruptions and cancellations.” “Please check the status of your flight before travelling to the airport and allow extra time for your journey,” the airport said. “We also recommend that you check in as early as possible for your flight.”

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 16:31 IST
