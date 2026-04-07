At least two attackers killed in gunfight outside Israeli consulate in Turkey’s Istanbul

An exchange of fire with police killed two, while a third assailant was captured. One officer sustained injuries during the clash. The area surrounding the building was quickly sealed off.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Apr 7, 2026 04:18 PM IST
A police officer works at the scene, after gunfire was heard near the building housing the Israeli consulate, according to a witness, in Istanbul, Turkey, April 7, 2026. REUTERS/Murad SezerA police officer works at the scene, after gunfire was heard near the building housing the Israeli consulate, according to a witness, in Istanbul, Turkey, April 7, 2026. (REUTERS)
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At least two attackers were reportedly killed, and one was seriously injured in an extended gunfight between police and the assailants directly outside a building housing the Israeli consulate ⁠in ​Istanbul on Tuesday.

Reuters video showed police officers pulling out guns and taking ​cover as ​shots rang out for ⁠at least 10 minutes. One person was covered in blood.

Other ‌footage obtained by Reuters showed an apparent attacker moving among parked white police and security buses and firing for several minutes with an automatic rifle and handgun. Two bodies lay ⁠on nearby ⁠streets and grassy areas.

The media reported that two police officers ⁠had ‌been injured in the incident, ​which occurred immediately outside ‌a tower where the Israeli consulate is located in Istanbul’s financial district.

istanbul attack, Police work at the scene, after gunfire was heard near the building housing the Israeli consulate, in Istanbul, on April 7, 2026. (REUTERS)

Since ‌the Hamas-Israel war ​began ​in ​2023, a heavily armed police presence has been maintained in ​the area near the Israeli consulate.

A ⁠source with knowledge of the matter said there were no Israeli diplomats stationed ‌in ⁠Turkey at present.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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