At least two attackers killed in gunfight outside Israeli consulate in Turkey’s Istanbul

A police officer works at the scene, after gunfire was heard near the building housing the Israeli consulate, according to a witness, in Istanbul, Turkey, April 7, 2026. (REUTERS)

At least two attackers were reportedly killed, and one was seriously injured in an extended gunfight between police and the assailants directly outside a building housing the Israeli consulate ⁠in ​Istanbul on Tuesday.

Reuters video showed police officers pulling out guns and taking ​cover as ​shots rang out for ⁠at least 10 minutes. One person was covered in blood.

Other ‌footage obtained by Reuters showed an apparent attacker moving among parked white police and security buses and firing for several minutes with an automatic rifle and handgun. Two bodies lay ⁠on nearby ⁠streets and grassy areas.

The media reported that two police officers ⁠had ‌been injured in the incident, ​which occurred immediately outside ‌a tower where the Israeli consulate is located in Istanbul’s financial district.