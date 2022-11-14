Suspect in Istanbul bomb attack that left 6 dead arrested, says interior minister

The person responsible for bomb attack at Istiklal Avenue, a major local pedestrian pathway as well as a tourist attraction in Istanbul, has been arrested by the police, said Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu on Monday.

Citing Minister Soylu, Anadolu Agency shared the news of the arrest through their Twitter account early Monday morning.

The bomb explosion on Sunday left six people dead – four at the scene and two at a hospital, according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Speaking before his departure to the G-20 summit in Bali, Erdogan called the explosion something that “smells like terrorism”, and said that its perpetrators would be punished.

About 81 people were wounded following the attack. Turkey has been hit with similar deadly bombings between 2015 and 2017 by the Islamic State and outlawed Kurdish groups.