scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

Suspect in Istanbul bomb attack that left 6 dead arrested, says interior minister

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday called it a bomb attack that "smells like terrorism."

Forensic experts collect a dead body after an explosion on Istanbul's popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue on Sunday, Istanbul, Nov. 13, 2022. (Photo: AP)

The person responsible for bomb attack at Istiklal Avenue, a major local pedestrian pathway as well as a tourist attraction in Istanbul, has been arrested by the police, said Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu on Monday.

Citing Minister Soylu, Anadolu Agency shared the news of the arrest through their Twitter account early Monday morning.

The bomb explosion on Sunday left six people dead – four at the scene and two at a hospital, according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Speaking before his departure to the G-20 summit in Bali, Erdogan called the explosion something that “smells like terrorism”, and said that its perpetrators would be punished.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Broadcasters cite 5G interference as guard band gets narrowerPremium
Broadcasters cite 5G interference as guard band gets narrower
One-number hope for FY23: GDP, inflation, deficit and repo, all at 6.5%Premium
One-number hope for FY23: GDP, inflation, deficit and repo, all at 6.5%
Why India cannot afford to ignore the GM crop revolutionPremium
Why India cannot afford to ignore the GM crop revolution
Prof G Mohan Gopal at Idea Exchange: Reservation is a tool for representa...Premium
Prof G Mohan Gopal at Idea Exchange: Reservation is a tool for representa...

About 81 people were wounded following the attack. Turkey has been hit with similar deadly bombings between 2015 and 2017 by the Islamic State and outlawed Kurdish groups.

First published on: 14-11-2022 at 07:36:31 am
Next Story

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels ‘betrayed’ by Manchester United and have ‘no respect’ for Erik ten Hag

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 14: Latest News
Advertisement