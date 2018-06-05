Israel’s Netanyahu visits Emmanuel Macron to talk Iran deal

Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
Benjamin Netanyahu and Emmanuel Macron will cap the day with a visit to an exhibit on Israeli innovations as part of events commemorating Israel's 70th birthday.

By: AP | Paris | Published: June 5, 2018 2:30:30 pm
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is heading to Paris as part of a European tour to rally support from allies, including France’s President Emmanuel Macron.

Netanyahu will be hosted by Macron at the Elysee Palace Tuesday after traveling from Berlin. On the agenda will be the international nuclear deal with Iran as well as how to push Iranian forces out of Syria.

French officials have said that Macron will also raise the issue of the Palestinian territories. European countries have voiced concerns over Israel’s use of live fire during recent Palestinian protests along the Gaza border with Israel.

Netanyahu and Macron will cap the day with a visit to an exhibit on Israeli innovations as part of events commemorating Israel’s 70th birthday.

