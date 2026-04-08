Israeli’s Netanyahu backs Trump ceasefire deal with Iran: ‘Agreement does not include Lebanon’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu backed US President Donald Trump’s two-week ceasefire proposal with Iran, while stressing that the deal does not include Lebanon despite Pakistani mediators’ claims to the contrary.

“Israel supports President Trump’s decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks, subject to Iran immediately opening the straits and stopping all attacks on the US, Israel and countries in the region,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.

“Israel also supports the US effort to ensure that Iran no longer poses a nuclear, missile and terror threat to America, Israel, Iran’s Arab neighbors and the world,” it added. “The United States has told Israel that it is committed to achieving these goals, shared by the US, Israel and Israel’s regional allies, in the upcoming negotiations.”