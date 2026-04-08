Israeli’s Netanyahu backs Trump ceasefire deal with Iran: ‘Agreement does not include Lebanon’
“Israel supports President Trump’s decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks, subject to Iran immediately opening the straits and stopping all attacks on the US, Israel and countries in the region,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu backed US President Donald Trump’s two-week ceasefire proposal with Iran, while stressing that the deal does not include Lebanon despite Pakistani mediators’ claims to the contrary.
“Israel supports President Trump’s decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks, subject to Iran immediately opening the straits and stopping all attacks on the US, Israel and countries in the region,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.
“Israel also supports the US effort to ensure that Iran no longer poses a nuclear, missile and terror threat to America, Israel, Iran’s Arab neighbors and the world,” it added. “The United States has told Israel that it is committed to achieving these goals, shared by the US, Israel and Israel’s regional allies, in the upcoming negotiations.”
Prime Minister’s Office:
Israel supports President Trump’s decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks subject to Iran immediately opening the straits and stopping all attacks on the US, Israel and countries in the region.
“The two-weeks ceasefire does not include Lebanon,” the Israeli PM’s office added.
Trump announces 2-week ceasefire
Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran, before a deadline set for Tehran to reach an agreement with Washington was about to end.
Trump said the ceasefire is subject to Iran’s agreement to pause its blockade of oil and gas supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, which handles about one-fifth of global oil shipments.
He added that Iran had presented a 10-point proposal that was a “workable basis” for negotiations and that he expected an agreement to be “finalised and consummated” during the two-week ceasefire.
“This will be a double-sided CEASEFIRE!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East.”
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