scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Latest news

Israeli troops kill Palestinian attack suspect in West Bank Jerusalem

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old woman, a resident of Abu Dis, a West Bank town on the eastern outskirts of Jerusalem.

By: AP |
June 16, 2021 6:01:16 pm
Israel, Palestine, Israeli army, Hamas, West Bank, Gaza, Middle-east, Indian express news, Palestinians, Jerusalem, human rights violations, Gaza attack, Islamist terrorists,Israeli soldiers rest at the site of a vehicle attack near Hizmeh Junction in the West Bank, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. The Israeli military on Wednesday shot and killed a Palestinian woman who it said tried to ram her car into a group of soldiers guarding a West Bank construction site. (AP/File)

The Israeli military on Wednesday shot and killed a Palestinian woman who it said tried to ram her car into a group of soldiers guarding a West Bank construction site.

In a statement, the army said soldiers opened fire at the woman in Hizmeh, just north of Jerusalem, after she exited the car and pulled out a knife. The statement did not say how close the woman was to the soldiers, and the army did not release any photos or video of the incident.

Also read |Israel-Gaza violence erupts for first time since end of last month’s fighting

In recent years, Israel has seen a series of shootings, stabbings and car ramming attacks against Israeli soldiers and settlers in the West Bank. Most have been carried out by Palestinians with no apparent links to organized militant groups.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Palestinians and Israeli human rights groups say the soldiers often use excessive force and could stop the assailants without killing them. In some cases, they say that innocent people have been identified as attackers and shot.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa confirmed the woman’s death, identifying her only as a 29-year-old resident of Abu Dis, a West Bank town on the eastern outskirts of Jerusalem. It gave no further details.

Also read |Explained: Who’s who in Israel’s new patchwork coalition government

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 16: Latest News

Advertisement