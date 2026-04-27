Israeli strikes kill 14 in Lebanon, residents told to leave border towns

The wife and children of Fadi Al Zein, who lost both his homes in Israeli strikes in his village of Khiam and in Dahiyeh, sit on the balcony of their heavily damaged apartment building in Beirut's southern suburbs (Photo/AP)

Israel launched a missile salvo targeting Lebanon on Sunday (Apr 26), killing 14 people and wounding 37 others.

According to Lebanon’s health ministry, the Israeli army issued a warning for residents to evacuate seven towns beyond the “buffer zone” that it had occupied before the ceasefire came into effect, which failed to put the hostilities on hold.

The deceased included two children and two women, news agency Reuters cited the health ministry as saying. Israel said that one of its soldiers was also killed as tensions escalated, putting further strain on a fragile ceasefire amid ongoing cross-border hostilities.

‘Hezbollah violating ceasefire,’ says IDF