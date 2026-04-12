Israeli strike kills at least 6 in southern Lebanon; fresh air raids reported across multiple towns

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An Israeli airstrike killed at least six people in southern Lebanon on Sunday, news agency AP reported, as violence continued despite efforts to hold a fragile ceasefire linked to the wider Iran conflict.
According to Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency, as cited by Associated Press, the strike hit a house in Maaroub near Tyre, with seven people inside. The attack came without warning, and Israel did not immediately comment.
Israel has said its operations are aimed at positions linked to Hezbollah, but strikes have increasingly impacted civilian areas in southern Lebanon.
An Al Jazeera correspondent also reported fresh Israeli air raids in several towns, including Bint Jbeil and Siddiqin. Earlier strikes were also reported in Haniya in the Tyre district and Shaitiya, pointing to a widening pattern of attacks across the south.
The escalation comes as conditions on the ground continue to deteriorate. In Tyre and surrounding areas, near-daily bombardment has damaged homes, emptied streets, and forced many families into shelters or temporary camps, according to a report by The New York Times. Residents are living under constant fear of further strikes, with repeated evacuation warnings, the report said.
The human toll has been severe. Families have been mourning relatives killed in air raids, while others struggle to rebuild homes hit by blasts. Many displaced people are now living in schools, vehicles, or makeshift shelters as infrastructure weakens.
Despite a ceasefire linked to the Iran war, fighting in Lebanon has continued. Israel has maintained that its operations there are separate, even as attacks in the south intensify alongside its ground offensive.
Meanwhile, talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad have ended without a breakthrough, leaving the ceasefire uncertain. With no clear agreement and continued strikes in Lebanon, concerns are growing that the conflict could escalate further.
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