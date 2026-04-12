Israeli strike kills at least 6 in southern Lebanon; fresh air raids reported across multiple towns

In Tyre and surrounding areas, near-daily bombardment has damaged homes, emptied streets, and forced many families into shelters or temporary camps. (Photo Credit: NYT)

An Israeli airstrike killed at least six people in southern Lebanon on Sunday, news agency AP reported, as violence continued despite efforts to hold a fragile ceasefire linked to the wider Iran conflict.

According to Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency, as cited by Associated Press, the strike hit a house in Maaroub near Tyre, with seven people inside. The attack came without warning, and Israel did not immediately comment.

Israel has said its operations are aimed at positions linked to Hezbollah, but strikes have increasingly impacted civilian areas in southern Lebanon.

An Al Jazeera correspondent also reported fresh Israeli air raids in several towns, including Bint Jbeil and Siddiqin. Earlier strikes were also reported in Haniya in the Tyre district and Shaitiya, pointing to a widening pattern of attacks across the south.