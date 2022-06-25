scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 25, 2022
Must Read

Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian who threw rocks at drivers: army

The army said a number of suspects had hurled rocks "endangering civilians" who were driving on a main road near the city of Ramallah.

By: Reuters | Ramallah |
June 25, 2022 1:23:17 pm
Israeli soldiers are positioned near the Israel-Gaza border. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian who was among a group that refused to stop throwing rocks at passing drivers on a road in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli army said on Saturday.

Palestinian officials said a 16-year-old had been killed.

The army said a number of suspects had hurled rocks “endangering civilians” who were driving on a main road near the city of Ramallah.

“Soldiers at the scene operated to stop the suspects in accordance with standard operating procedures, using live fire as a last resort,” it added.

Best of Express Premium
Explained: How the billion-dollar automobile industry is changing, courte...Premium
Explained: How the billion-dollar automobile industry is changing, courte...
Need to accelerate reform pace in energy transition: CEO, Niti AayogPremium
Need to accelerate reform pace in energy transition: CEO, Niti Aayog
Top six nutrients to enhance the longevity of your brainPremium
Top six nutrients to enhance the longevity of your brain
5G: All spectrum may not get sold; govt stares at shortfallPremium
5G: All spectrum may not get sold; govt stares at shortfall
More Premium Stories >>

The mayor of Silwad, a Palestinian village nearby, said residents had “announced a general strike in the village denouncing this crime”.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 25: Latest News
Advertisement