Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian who threw rocks at drivers: army

June 25, 2022 1:23:17 pm
Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian who was among a group that refused to stop throwing rocks at passing drivers on a road in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli army said on Saturday.
Palestinian officials said a 16-year-old had been killed.
The army said a number of suspects had hurled rocks “endangering civilians” who were driving on a main road near the city of Ramallah.
“Soldiers at the scene operated to stop the suspects in accordance with standard operating procedures, using live fire as a last resort,” it added.
Best of Express Premium
The mayor of Silwad, a Palestinian village nearby, said residents had “announced a general strike in the village denouncing this crime”.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-