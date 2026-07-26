Israeli settlers’ violence: How two West Bank mosques ended up in flames

Children stand outside a mosque that was burned during an attack by Israeli settlers early in the morning in the West Bank village of Qusra as on its wall a Hebrew graffiti reads "Revenge Benayahu", referring to an Israeli settler killed during clashes with Palestinians in the village of Tell. (AP Photo)

Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian villages in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Sunday and set fire to two mosques, officials said amid a rise in deadly violence in the region that killed four Palestinians and two Israeli soldiers.

The violence comes as Israeli opposition and Palestinians accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of ignoring the reported attacks by settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. The attacks threaten to trigger broader violence across the territory.

Israeli soldiers operate in the West Bank Palestinians city of Nablus. (AP Photo) Israeli soldiers operate in the West Bank Palestinians city of Nablus. (AP Photo)

Security crackdown after mosque arson

After the two mosques were burned down, Israeli soldiers and police spread across the West Bank and shut major roads that blocked access to the hospital, where it was reported that two militants were hiding, AP reported. Israeli authorities have arrested about 70 Palestinians in an attempt to contain the violence in the area.