Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu speak during the opening of a special exhibit on Jewish presence in Jerusalem at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, U.S., March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu speak during the opening of a special exhibit on Jewish presence in Jerusalem at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, U.S., March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, was charged on Thursday with fraud over alleged misuse of state funds, the Justice Ministry said.

Suspicions included the misuse of around $100,000 in official funds for catering services at the prime minister’s residence in Jerusalem, the ministry said in statement.

