Israeli PM Naftali Bennett’s India visit postponed

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s trip to India next week has been postponed and will be rescheduled, PM’s media adviser here said on Tuesday.

Bennett had tested positive for Covid-19 Sunday evening and while he has continued to work from home while in isolation, the trip to India scheduled for April 3 to 5 looked doubtful once it was known.

“Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s trip to India has been postponed and will be rescheduled”, the media adviser said.