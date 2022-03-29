scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Must Read

Israeli PM Naftali Bennett’s India visit postponed

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett had tested positive for Covid-19 Sunday evening

By: PTI | Jerusalem |
Updated: March 29, 2022 12:32:23 pm
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (Reuters)

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s trip to India next week has been postponed and will be rescheduled, PM’s media adviser here said on Tuesday.

Bennett had tested positive for Covid-19 Sunday evening and while he has continued to work from home while in isolation, the trip to India scheduled for April 3 to 5 looked doubtful once it was known.

“Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s trip to India has been postponed and will be rescheduled”, the media adviser said.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 29: Latest News

Advertisement