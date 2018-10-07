Israeli: PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife goes on trial for fraud

Wife of the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Sara Netanyahu (center) sits in a courtroom in Jerusalem, Sunday, October 7, 2018. Sara appeared before the Jerusalem Magistrates Court charged for allegedly overspending roughly 0,000 on private meals at the prime minister’s official residence, even when there was a full-time chef on staff. (Source: AP) Wife of the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Sara Netanyahu (center) sits in a courtroom in Jerusalem, Sunday, October 7, 2018. Sara appeared before the Jerusalem Magistrates Court charged for allegedly overspending roughly 0,000 on private meals at the prime minister’s official residence, even when there was a full-time chef on staff. (Source: AP)

The trial of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife for alleged fraud and breach of trust has begun. Sara Netanyahu appeared before the Jerusalem Magistrates Court on Sunday.

She’s been charged for allegedly overspending roughly $100,000 on private meals at the prime minister’s official residence, even when there was a full-time chef on staff.

The Netanyahus have denied any wrongdoing, and say they are the victims of a political witch hunt driven by a hostile media. Sara Netanyahu has long faced allegations of extravagant living and abusive behaviour. In 2016, a court ruled she abused an employee and awarded the man USD 42,000 in damages.

Other former employees have accused her of mistreatment, charges the Netanyahus have vehemently denied, and of excessive spending and charging the state for her private, expensive tastes.

