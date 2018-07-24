Israeli military shoots down Syrian jet that infiltrated its airspace

A Sukhoi Su-24 fighter jet takes off from the Hmeymim air base near Latakia, Syria, in this handout photograph released by Russia’s Defence Ministry on October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via Reuters A Sukhoi Su-24 fighter jet takes off from the Hmeymim air base near Latakia, Syria, in this handout photograph released by Russia’s Defence Ministry on October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via Reuters

Israel Tuesday shot down a Syrian fighter jet which it claimed had breached its airspace, reported AP. According to the Israeli military, the Syrian Sukhoi fighter jet was shot down with Patriot missiles after it penetrated Israeli airspace by about two kilometers (1.2 miles).

Syrian forces have been battling rebels and Islamic State militants at the frontier with Israel in recent weeks.

Today was the first time government forces reached the border fence with the United Nation’s Disengagement Observer Force at the edge of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. This incident was the first time Israel took down a Syrian jet in nearly four years.

As per the Israeli military, reported AP, Syrian Air Force had intensified their activity since morning hours.

(With inputs from AP)

