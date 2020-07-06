Israeli military says Gaza militants fire 3 rockets

After three wars and numerous skirmishes over the years, Israel and Gaza’s Hamas militant rulers have largely observed an unofficial cease-fire in recent months. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) After three wars and numerous skirmishes over the years, Israel and Gaza’s Hamas militant rulers have largely observed an unofficial cease-fire in recent months. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

The Israeli military on Sunday said three rockets were fired toward southern Israel by Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip.

The barrage set off air-raid sirens in Israel’s south. Israel’s Channel 12 TV said two rockets landed in open areas, causing no damage or injuries.

The army said it intercepted a third rocket fired later Sunday evening. There was no immediate Israeli reaction, although the military usually responds to rocket fire with airstrikes on militant targets in Gaza.

After three wars and numerous skirmishes over the years, Israel and Gaza’s Hamas militant rulers have largely observed an unofficial cease-fire in recent months.

But tensions have been rising as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he hopes to begin annexing Israeli-occupied land in the West Bank.

