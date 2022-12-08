scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinians in West Bank raid, officials say

The Israeli military said that security forces had conducted counterterrorism activity near the city of Jenin.

A mourner cries during the funeral of three Palestinian militants who were killed by Israeli forces during clashes in a raid, in Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, December 8, 2022. (Reuters)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Israeli forces killed three Palestinians on Thursday during a pre-dawn raid in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said, in a wave of intensifying violence.

The Israeli military said that security forces had conducted counterterrorism activity near the city of Jenin.

In one arrest raid, it said, soldiers were “targeted with direct fire and responded with live fire, hits were identified.”

Jenin and the neighbouring city of Nablus, both home to sprawling refugee camps, have been at the centre of increasing violence in recent months.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The answer for India’s economic recovery: Labour-intensive manufacturingPremium
The answer for India’s economic recovery: Labour-intensive manufacturing
Seek to decolonise: Why we need to restructure the district collector’s rolePremium
Seek to decolonise: Why we need to restructure the district collector’s role
What if MCD was still trifurcated?Premium
What if MCD was still trifurcated?
Delhi Confidential: Rare unity between Congress, TMC leadersPremium
Delhi Confidential: Rare unity between Congress, TMC leaders

According to the Palestinian health ministry, more than 210 Palestinians have been killed this year.

The tally includes deaths during a brief conflict in Gaza in August, most after the military launched a crackdown in the West Bank following a spate of attacks in Israel. They include militants and civilians.

In the same period, Israeli authorities say 23 civilians and eight security personnel have been killed in Palestinian attacks in Israel and the West Bank.

First published on: 08-12-2022 at 12:20:18 pm
Next Story

Gujarat results 2022: Celebrations begin at BJP headquarters in Gujarat, Modi flavour reigns

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close