Toggle Menu
Israel will be destroyed in half an hour if America attacks Iran: senior Iranian MPhttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/israel-will-be-destroyed-in-half-an-hour-if-america-attacks-iran-senior-iranian-mp-5809523/

Israel will be destroyed in half an hour if America attacks Iran: senior Iranian MP

"If the US attacks us, only half an hour will remain of Israel's lifespan," Mojtaba Zolnour, the chairman of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy commission said on Monday.

US President Donald Trump, Israel-Palestinian peace, Benjamin Netanyahu, Iran and a Nuclear Bomb, Iran and USA, Iran US relations, Iran Israel relations, Iran news, latest news, International news, World news, Latest news
Weeks of tensions culminated last month in US President Donald Trump’s last-minute decision to call off planned strikes on Iran after Tehran downed a US drone.  (Source: AP)

Israel will be destroyed in half an hour if the United States attacks Iran, a senior Iranian parliamentarian said on Monday, according to the semi-official Mehr news agency.

READ | Iran says it has breached 2015 nuclear deal’s stockpile limit

Weeks of tensions culminated last month in US President Donald Trump’s last-minute decision to call off planned strikes on Iran after Tehran downed a US drone. Washington also accused Iran of being behind attacks on ships in the Gulf, which Tehran denies.

“If the US attacks us, only half an hour will remain of Israel’s lifespan,” Mojtaba Zolnour, the chairman of the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy commission said on Monday, according to Mehr.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Iran says it has breached 2015 nuclear deal’s stockpile limit
2 People in Sweden switch to trains to deter global warming
3 Brazil struggles through President Jair Bolsonaro’s first six months