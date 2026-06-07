‘Extremist breeding ground’: Attacks in Israel leave 1 dead, minister lambasts country’s Arabs

Israeli security forces are deployed at the scene of a shooting attack carried out by a Palestinian citizen of Israel near Tzur Yitzhak in central Israel, Sunday, June 7, 2026. (AP Photo)

A top-ranking Israeli minister demanded “profound change” from the country’s Arab community and soldiers and large police forces were deployed after a gunman opened fire near the occupied West Bank on Sunday, killing at least one person and injuring six others around central Israel. The minister also flagged what he called an “extremist breeding ground”.

Israeli police said they had killed at least one attacker and recovered firearms. Searches for additional assailants were underway. Israeli media reported a second suspect was also killed even as residents were instructed to remain indoors.

How the attack unfolded

The attacks began at a gas station near the town of Kokhav Yair where a Palestinian citizen of Israel allegedly opened fire from a car around 10.30 am local time, according to local media reports. This first location is situated on the Israeli side of the boundary with the West Bank. Several other shooting incidents were reported shortly afterwards, including at least one inside the West Bank.