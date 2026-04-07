‘Endangers your life’: Israel warns Iranians against travelling by train

Taking to its Farsi-language channel on X, the military’s issued an “urgent warning to users and train passengers in the country of Iran”.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readUpdated: Apr 7, 2026 12:15 PM IST
train warningWorkers remove debris at Tehran's Sharif University of Technology complex that Iranian authorities say was hit early Monday by a U.S.-Israeli strike, in Tehran, Iran, Monday, April 6, 2026. (AP Photo)
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The Israeli military has warned Iranians against using trains, stating that doing so “endangers your life”.

Taking to its Farsi-language channel on X, the military’s issued an “urgent warning to users and train passengers in the country of Iran”, hinting at a new target for its airstrikes.

“Dear Citizens, for the sake of your security, we kindly request that from this moment until 21.00 Iran time, you refrain from using and travelling by train throughout Iran. Your presence on trains and near railway lines endangers your life,” it said.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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