‘Endangers your life’: Israel warns Iranians against travelling by train

Workers remove debris at Tehran's Sharif University of Technology complex that Iranian authorities say was hit early Monday by a U.S.-Israeli strike, in Tehran, Iran, Monday, April 6, 2026. (AP Photo)

The Israeli military has warned Iranians against using trains, stating that doing so “endangers your life”.

Taking to its Farsi-language channel on X, the military’s issued an “urgent warning to users and train passengers in the country of Iran”, hinting at a new target for its airstrikes.

‼️ هشدار فوری به استفاده‌کنندگان و مسافران قطارها در کشور ایران. ⭕️ شهروندان گرامی، به منظور امنیت شما، خواهشمندیم از این لحظه تا ساعت ۲۱:۰۰ به وقت ایران، از استفاده و سفر با قطار در سراسر ایران خودداری نمایید. ⭕️ حضور شما در قطارها و در مجاورت خطوط راه‌آهن جانتان را به خطر می… pic.twitter.com/Fm3BAAEFra — ارتش دفاعی اسرائیل | IDF Farsi (@IDFFarsi) April 7, 2026

“Dear Citizens, for the sake of your security, we kindly request that from this moment until 21.00 Iran time, you refrain from using and travelling by train throughout Iran. Your presence on trains and near railway lines endangers your life,” it said.