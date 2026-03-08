Israel vows to pursue Iran’s next supreme leader amid succession talks
The Israeli army's warning came after US President Donald Trump said that he was not interested in negotiating with Iran, suggesting the war could end only if Tehran's military and leadership are eliminated.
Iraqi Shiites hold pictures of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed by a U.S. airstrike in Tehran, during a memorial for him in Najaf, Iraq, Saturday, March 7, 2026. (AP Photo)
The Israeli military warned that it will continue to pursue anyone who becomes the next supreme leader of Iran, following the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israel strike on February 28.
In a post on X in Farsi, the Israeli military warned that it would pursue every person who seeks to appoint a successor for Khamenei.
“After neutralizing the tyrant Khamenei, the terrorist regime of Iran is attempting to rebuild itself and select a new leader. Iran’s Assembly of Experts, which has not convened for decades, will soon gather in the city of Qom. We want to tell you that the hand of the State of Israel will continue to pursue every successor and every person who seeks to appoint a successor,” the IDF said in a post on X.
پس از خنثیسازی خامنهای ستمگر، رژیم تروریستی ایران تلاش میکند خود را بازسازی کرده و رهبر جدیدی انتخاب کند.
مجلس خبرگان ایران که دهها سال است تشکیل جلسه نداده، بهزودی در شهر قم گرد هم خواهد آمد. میخواهیم به شما بگوئیم که دست کشور اسرائیل همچنان هر جانشین و هر کسی را که در پی…
“We warn all those who intend to participate in the successor selection meeting that we will not hesitate to target you either. This is a warning,” it added.
The Israeli army’s warning came after US President Donald Trump said that he was not interested in negotiating with Iran, suggesting the war could end only if Tehran’s military and leadership are eliminated.
‘I don’t think there will be anybody left maybe to say ‘We surrender,” says Trump
Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, Trump said the air campaign might make talks irrelevant if Iran’s leadership structure collapses.
“At some point, I don’t think there will be anybody left maybe to say ‘We surrender,'” Trump said.
Story continues below this ad
He also refused to rule out deploying American ground troops in Iran, saying the option remains open as the conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran continues.
“We haven’t talked about it,” Trump said. “At some point maybe we will. It would be a great thing. Right now we’re just decimating them.”
The US president further said that he doesn’t want Kurdish forces in Iraq to launch an invasion of Iran, stating the move would make the situation more complicated.
“I don’t want the Kurds going in,” he said. “They’re willing to go in, but I’ve told them I don’t want them going in. The war’s complicated enough without getting the Kurds involved.”
Story continues below this ad
The US president made the remarks hours after attending a ceremony at Dover Air Force Base for American service members killed in the early days of the conflict. Trump said their deaths had not changed his position on continuing the war.
“No, we’re winning the war by a lot,” he said. “It will continue I’m sure for a little while but I’m very proud of the people.”
The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More