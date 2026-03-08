Israel vows to pursue Iran’s next supreme leader amid succession talks

Iraqi Shiites hold pictures of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed by a U.S. airstrike in Tehran, during a memorial for him in Najaf, Iraq, Saturday, March 7, 2026. (AP Photo)

The Israeli military warned that it will continue to pursue anyone who becomes the next supreme leader of Iran, following the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israel strike on February 28.

In a ​post ​on X ⁠in Farsi, the Israeli ‌military warned that it would pursue every person ⁠who ⁠seeks to appoint a ⁠successor ‌for Khamenei.

“After neutralizing the tyrant Khamenei, the terrorist regime of Iran is attempting to rebuild itself and select a new leader. Iran’s Assembly of Experts, which has not convened for decades, will soon gather in the city of Qom. We want to tell you that the hand of the State of Israel will continue to pursue every successor and every person who seeks to appoint a successor,” the IDF said in a post on X.