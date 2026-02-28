Israel releases first visuals of airstrikes in western Iran under ‘Operation Roaring Lion’: Watch

"The strike targeted dozens of military targets and was carried out as part of a broad, coordinated, and joint operation against the regime," the army said in a statement.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readFeb 28, 2026 06:38 PM IST
IranThe escalation comes amid heightened tensions over stalled nuclear talks between the US and Iran. (AP Photo)
Hours after Israel, along with the US, launched military strikes on Iran, the Israel Defence Forces posted a video showing the first visuals of airstrikes conducted under what it calls “Operation Roaring Lion”.

The video, posted on X and titled ‘Watch: IDF strikes hundreds of targets in western Iran as part of Operation Roaring Lion’ shows strikes on multiple sites. The IDF said it carried out extensive airstrikes as part of the operation.

In a separate post on X, the IDF said: “OPERATION ROARING LION: The IDF and the US Armed Forces have launched a broad & joint operation to thoroughly degrade the Iranian terrorist regime and to remove existential threats to Israel over time.”

The Iranian regime has not abandoned its plan to destroy Israel, the post read. “The regime has continued financing, training, and arming its proxies positioned on Israel’s borders. These actions constitute an existential threat to Israel and pose a danger to the Middle East and the world as a whole.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a recorded message released Saturday morning, said that the attacks will let Iranians “take their fate into their own hands” and that Israel plans the current operation to be much more powerful than the 12-day war Israel launched against Iran in June.

