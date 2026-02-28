Israel releases first visuals of airstrikes in western Iran under ‘Operation Roaring Lion’: Watch

The escalation comes amid heightened tensions over stalled nuclear talks between the US and Iran. (AP Photo)

Hours after Israel, along with the US, launched military strikes on Iran, the Israel Defence Forces posted a video showing the first visuals of airstrikes conducted under what it calls “Operation Roaring Lion”.

“The strike targeted dozens of military targets and was carried out as part of a broad, coordinated, and joint operation against the regime,” the army said in a statement.

The video, posted on X and titled ‘Watch: IDF strikes hundreds of targets in western Iran as part of Operation Roaring Lion’ shows strikes on multiple sites. The IDF said it carried out extensive airstrikes as part of the operation.