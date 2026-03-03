‘They are unreformable’: Netanyahu on why Israel teamed up with Trump to attack Iran nuclear sites

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said he teamed up with US President Donald Trump and attacked Iran first because the “unreformable” Ayotollah Khameini regime was building nuclear weapon sites and underground bunkers.

Netanyahu claimed that Iran was fast-tracking the construction of new nuclear facilities that would soon have become too fortified to destroy. He said this demanded immediate military action.

In an interview with Fox News on Monday, Netanyahu alleged that Tehran had begun setting up fresh sites, including underground bunkers, designed to shield both its ballistic missile infrastructure and its nuclear programme. According to him, these installations would become untouchable within a matter of months.