Friday, June 18, 2021
Israel to send 1 million coronavirus vaccine doses to palestinians

Israel, which has vaccinated some 85 per cent of its adult population, has faced criticism for not sharing its vaccines with Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

By: AP | Jerusalem |
June 18, 2021 3:41:20 pm
Israel will transfer around 1 million doses of soon-to-expire coronavirus vaccine doses to the Palestinian Authority.

Under the agreement announced Friday, the PA will transfer doses to Israel once it receives them from a U.N. backed programme to supply vaccines to needy countries.

ALSO READ |Israel strikes Gaza after Hamas fires incendiary balloons

The agreement was announced by the new Israeli government that was sworn in on Sunday. 

