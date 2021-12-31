scorecardresearch
Friday, December 31, 2021
Israel to give 4th booster shot to vulnerable

Israel was among the first countries to roll out Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine a year ago and began freely offering boosters last summer.

By: AP | Jerusalem |
Updated: December 31, 2021 8:12:10 am
A medical worker receives a fourth dose of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine as part of a trial in Israel, as Health Ministry is considering offering the second booster to the elderly and immunocompromised at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel December 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israel has approved a fourth vaccine dose for people most vulnerable to COVID-19, becoming the first country to do so as it braces for a wave of infections fueled by the omicron variant.

The director general of the Health Ministry, Nachman Ash, announced the decision at a press conference late on Thursday.

He says the decision is based on early research, and that officials will consider expanding the administration of a fourth dose to more of the public as they assess the situation.

Read |WHO sets stage for Covid-19 booster: Prioritise high-risk groups

Israel was among the first countries to roll out Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine a year ago and began freely offering boosters last summer. But it still saw a wave of infections blamed on the delta variant, and officials have warned of another driven by the fast-spreading omicron.

Earlier Thursday, Israel received its first shipment of pills that treat the worst effects of COVID-19.

Israel currently has more than 20,000 active patients, including 94 who are seriously ill. At least 8,243 people have died from COVID-19 in Israel since the start of the pandemic.

