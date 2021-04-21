Israel to buy Covid-19 variant specific vaccine from Moderna

The announcement follows two earlier agreements between Israel and Moderna to supply a total of 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.(Reuters/File)

Moderna Inc said on Tuesday it has secured a new COVID-19 vaccine supply agreement with Israel for 2022, under which the country has the option to buy doses of one of the company’s variant-specific vaccine candidates. The announcement follows two earlier agreements between Israel and Moderna to supply a total of 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

