Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Israel to buy Covid-19 variant specific vaccine from Moderna

By: Reuters |
April 21, 2021 2:17:53 pm
Moderna Inc said on Tuesday it has secured a new COVID-19 vaccine supply agreement with Israel for 2022, under which the country has the option to buy doses of one of the company’s variant-specific vaccine candidates.

The announcement follows two earlier agreements between Israel and Moderna to supply a total of 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

