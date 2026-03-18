Iran vows retaliation after Israel bombs world’s largest natural gas field

Qatar has reacted strongly and blamed Israel for bombing South Pars gas field, calling it "dangerous and irresponsible."

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMar 18, 2026 09:00 PM IST First published on: Mar 18, 2026 at 08:46 PM IST
iran southparsThe South Pars is the world’s largest natural gas ‌deposit which Iran and Qatar share. (AP Photo/ File)

Israel on Wednesday struck the world’s largest natural gas field South Pars that Iran shares with Qatar across the Gulf. This is reportedly the first strike on Iranian energy infrastructure in the Gulf since the US-Israel war started on February 28.

The airstrike by Tel Aviv has prompted Tehran to warn its neighbours to evacuate their respective energy installations in the Gulf region. According to Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) affiliated Tasnim news agency, Iran’s petrochemical complex on the South Pars gas field was hit in the airstrikes.

The South Pars is the world’s largest natural gas ‌deposit which Iran and Qatar share, Reuters reported. As per Iran’s Fars news agency, the Israeli strike hit South Pars’ gas tanks and parts of a refinery. The report added that workers at the gas field were evacuated and emergency crews were deployed to extinguish the fire.

Iran has vowed to retaliate against Israeli strikes at the world’s largest natural gas field as the Islamic nation issued evacuation orders for five energy facilities in the Gulf.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued evacuation orders for five energy facilities in the Gulf region:

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  • Al-Hosn gas field in the United Arab Emirates
  • Ras Laffan refinery in Qatar
  • Al-Jubail petrochemical complex in Saudi Arabia
  • Masaiid Holding Company in Saudi Arabia
  • Samref refinery in Saudi Arabia

Oil prices have soared after reports confirmed that Israel struck South Pars gas field as Brent crude oil benchmark reached $108.60 a barrel, which was up by 5% from Tuesday’s prices.

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Qatar has reacted strongly and blamed Israel for bombing South Pars gas field. Doha’s foreign ministry said attacking the world’s largest natural gas field is “dangerous and irresponsible”.

Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesman, Majed Al Ansari in a statement said, “We reiterate, as we have repeatedly emphasised, the necessity of avoiding the targeting of vital facilities,” BBC reported.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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