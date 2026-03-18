Iran vows retaliation after Israel bombs world’s largest natural gas field

Israel on Wednesday struck the world’s largest natural gas field South Pars that Iran shares with Qatar across the Gulf. This is reportedly the first strike on Iranian energy infrastructure in the Gulf since the US-Israel war started on February 28.
The airstrike by Tel Aviv has prompted Tehran to warn its neighbours to evacuate their respective energy installations in the Gulf region. According to Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) affiliated Tasnim news agency, Iran’s petrochemical complex on the South Pars gas field was hit in the airstrikes.
The South Pars is the world’s largest natural gas deposit which Iran and Qatar share, Reuters reported. As per Iran’s Fars news agency, the Israeli strike hit South Pars’ gas tanks and parts of a refinery. The report added that workers at the gas field were evacuated and emergency crews were deployed to extinguish the fire.
Iran has vowed to retaliate against Israeli strikes at the world’s largest natural gas field as the Islamic nation issued evacuation orders for five energy facilities in the Gulf.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued evacuation orders for five energy facilities in the Gulf region:
Oil prices have soared after reports confirmed that Israel struck South Pars gas field as Brent crude oil benchmark reached $108.60 a barrel, which was up by 5% from Tuesday’s prices.
Qatar has reacted strongly and blamed Israel for bombing South Pars gas field. Doha’s foreign ministry said attacking the world’s largest natural gas field is “dangerous and irresponsible”.
Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesman, Majed Al Ansari in a statement said, “We reiterate, as we have repeatedly emphasised, the necessity of avoiding the targeting of vital facilities,” BBC reported.