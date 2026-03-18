Iran vows retaliation after Israel bombs world’s largest natural gas field

The South Pars is the world’s largest natural gas ‌deposit which Iran and Qatar share. (AP Photo/ File)

Israel on Wednesday struck the world’s largest natural gas field South Pars that Iran shares with Qatar across the Gulf. This is reportedly the first strike on Iranian energy infrastructure in the Gulf since the US-Israel war started on February 28.

The airstrike by Tel Aviv has prompted Tehran to warn its neighbours to evacuate their respective energy installations in the Gulf region. According to Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) affiliated Tasnim news agency, Iran’s petrochemical complex on the South Pars gas field was hit in the airstrikes.