Starlink in Iran? Ex-Israeli PM reveals covert smuggling operation

Israel's Starlink-Iran claim takes centre stage as former PM Naftali Bennett alleges covert efforts to support protesters amid internet restrictions.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiJun 23, 2026 07:11 PM IST
iran starlinkIran had earlier accused the US and Israel of smuggling Starlink devices into the country to sabotage Tehran’s security. (AI generated image)
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In a revelation made by a former Israeli prime minister on Tuesday, Tel Aviv is alleged to have smuggled trillionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s Starlink internet receivers into Iran in order to aid anti-government protesters in Tehran.

Speaking at the JNS International Policy Summit in ​Jerusalem, Naftali Bennett, who served as prime minister from 2021 to 2022, said that he had initiated a “process of acquiring and smuggling into ​Iran tens of thousands of Starlink receptors that would allow ⁠continuity of the internet and social networks,” Reuters reported.

The role of satellite internet technology

The California-based internet company Starlink provides satellite internet connections. Iran had earlier accused the US and Israel of smuggling Starlink devices into the country to sabotage Tehran’s security.

Iranian administration has not given a licence to Starlink to operate in the country; however, Musk has said previously the service remains active in Tehran.

Political friction and policy criticisms in Israel

Former Israeli PM Bennett said the Starlink devices were intended to coordinate and eventually topple the Iranian government.

Referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration, Bennett said, “Unfortunately, the current incompetent Israeli government stopped doing that. And when the protest ‌happened, ⁠that infrastructure was not there,” Reuters reported.

Nationwide blackouts and civil unrest

There has been a significant internet shutdown in Iran, and the administration blocked connectivity across the country during deadly nationwide protests in January and throughout the US-Israel attack on the country that began on February 28.

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A Reuters report had previously stated that during the major internet blackouts, Iranians had used Starlink to remain connected throughout.

Steps toward internet restoration

Iran’s Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref had said in May that internet access has started to be restored in the Islamic Republic after it was cut off in February due to strikes.

“The first step toward free and regulated access to cyberspace has been taken,” Aref wrote in a post on X.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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