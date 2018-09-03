Follow Us:
Israel signals it could target Iranian military assets in Iraq

By: Reuters | Jerusalem | Published: September 3, 2018 2:38:00 pm
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Source: Reuters)

Israel’s defence minister signalled on Monday it could attack suspected Iranian military assets in Iraq, as it has done by carrying out scores of air strikes in civil war-torn Syria.

“We are certainly monitoring everything that is happening in Syria, and regarding Iranian threats we are not limiting ourselves just to Syrian territory. This also needs to be clear,” Avigdor Lieberman told a conference in Jerusalem.

Asked if this included Iraq, where sources told Reuters that Iran has given ballistic missiles to Shi’ite proxies, Lieberman responded: “I am saying that we will contend with any Iranian threat, and it doesn’t matter from where it comes … Israel’s freedom is total. We retain this freedom of action.”

