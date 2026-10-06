Israel nearly shot down flydubai flight after cockpit attack, scrambled jets before aborting: Report

Israel was prepared to shoot down flydubai Flight 1073 with all passengers on board after Captain Smit Machchhar was attacked by his Omani co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami in the cockpit, CBS News reported, citing two Israeli sources with direct knowledge of the matter.
The flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, with 182 people on board, most of them Israelis, was flying along the Saudi-Jordanian border when Captain Smit Machchhar was stabbed by his co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami in an attempt to crash the aircraft.
The report said that after the plane plunged 14,000 feet, the Israeli Air Force tried contacting the cockpit but got no response.
It then activated its long-practised procedure for a potential 9/11-style incident, swiftly convened a pre-established emergency committee, set up a command centre, scrambled fighter jets and closed its airspace.
The Israeli Air Force pilots would have then attempted to approach the aircraft closely enough to establish visual contact with the cockpit and assess the situation, before checking the cabin for signs of panic.
After checking in on the aircraft, the IAF would have updated the emergency committee, which, according to the report, would in turn alert the defence minister and prime minister if a hijacking was confirmed and there was no response from terrorists.
Ultimately, the final decision to shoot down the aircraft would have fallen to the prime minister, a course of action CBS News sources described as far preferable to letting the plane crash into Ben Gurion Airport, the Azrieli Center in Tel Aviv or another “high-value target.”
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