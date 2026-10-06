Israel nearly shot down flydubai flight after cockpit attack, scrambled jets before aborting: Report

Israel was prepared to shoot down flydubai Flight 1073 with all passengers on board after Captain Smit Machchhar was attacked by his Omani co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami in the cockpit, CBS News reported, citing two Israeli sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, with 182 people on board, most of them Israelis, was flying along the Saudi-Jordanian border when Captain Smit Machchhar was stabbed by his co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami in an attempt to crash the aircraft.

The report said that after the plane plunged 14,000 feet, the Israeli Air Force tried contacting the cockpit but got no response.