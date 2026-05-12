Israel sent Iron Dome batteries, personnel to UAE: US envoy Huckabee reveals secret military move amid Iran conflict

Israel has sent Iron Dome air defence batteries and military personnel to the United Arab Emirates or UAE during the ongoing conflict with Iran, said US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee to Israel. Speaking at the Tel Aviv Conference on Tuesday, Huckabee described the move as a sign of the growing strategic partnership between Israel and the United Arab Emirates since the signing of the Abraham Accords in 2020, reported news agency Associated Press.

Growing security alignment under Abraham Accords framework

“I’d like to say a word of appreciation for the United Arab Emirates, the first Abraham Accord member. Just look at the benefits. Israel just sent them Iron Dome batteries and personnel to help operate them,” Huckabee said at the event in Tel Aviv.