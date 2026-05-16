Israel says it killed Hamas leader, the ‘last architect’ of October 7 strike

Izz al-Din al-Haddad, the chief of Hamas’ military wing in Gaza and the last remaining ‘architect of the October 7 attack’, was killed in an airstrike on Gaza city, Israel said. A senior Hamas official confirmed the leader’s death to Reuters but the militant group has not publicly announced Haddad’s death.

Earlier on Saturday, witnesses in Gaza told Reuters that mosques in the city had announced Haddad’s “martyrdom”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Friday that the Israeli military had carried out a strike targeting Haddad, and held him responsible for the planning and execution of the October 7 attack by Hamas.

The attacks killed around 1,200 people in Israel and over 250 others were taken hostage into Gaza. Israel then began its own set of strikes that devastated the Palestinian enclave and killed more than 72,700 people, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

People gather around a residential apartment as a fire burns after Israeli shelling, according to the Ministry of Health, in Gaza City May 15, 2026. (Photo Credits: REUTERS) People gather around a residential apartment as a fire burns after Israeli shelling, according to the Ministry of Health, in Gaza City May 15, 2026. (Photo Credits: REUTERS)

Who was Izz al-Din al-Haddad

Haddad, who was born in 1970, became Hamas’s military chief in Gaza after Israel killed then chief Mohammad Sinwar in May 2025, according to Reuters. He joined Hamas when it was established in the 1980s, and was a member of the Qassam Brigades’ Majd section that was tasked to go after collaborators with Israel. He was also a member of Hamas’ Military Council, the highest group of commanders that played a key role in the attacks that sparked the war. Israel’s chief of staff for the army called his killing a significant operation”.

Netanyahu and Katz describing Haddad as “one of the architects” of the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel. They accused him of being responsible for the “murder, abduction, and harm inflicted on thousands of Israeli civilians and soldiers”.

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The Israeli army claimed al-Haddad was using Israeli hostages as a shield during the war. Al-Haddad’s family confirmed to The Associated Press he had death in Friday’s strike along with six others, including his wife and daughter. His funeral was held Saturday in Gaza City, with his body wrapped in Hamas and Palestinians flags as it was carried by mourners.

His two sons were killed earlier during the war.

What’s happening in Gaza

The Israeli strike was carried out amid continuing hostilities despite a fragile US-backed ceasefire reached in October. AP reported that Gaza has witnessed near-daily Israeli fire since the ceasefire agreement, with more than 850 Palestinians killed during that period, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

AP said at least two Israeli strikes hit Gaza City on Friday evening, with one targeting a residential building and another a vehicle. Palestinian health officials reported that at least seven people, including women and a child, were killed while dozens were wounded. It remains unclear whether Haddad was among those killed in the strikes.

Israel has intensified attacks in Gaza in recent weeks after halting joint military operations with the United States against Iran and redirecting focus back to Gaza, where Israeli officials say Hamas fighters are regrouping.

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Indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas over a broader post-war arrangement for Gaza also remain deadlocked. Reuters reported that the talks are linked to a US-backed proposal championed by President Donald Trump aimed at ending more than two years of war.