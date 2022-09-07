scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Israel says ‘high possibility’ its military killed journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

Israel's army has now said its troops may have accidentally killed the Al Jazeera reporter.

Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed in May (Ameer Al-Mohammedawi/dpa/picture alliance)

The Israeli military said on Monday that there was a “high possibility” that a soldier killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in May.

“There is a high possibility that Ms. Abu Akleh was accidentally hit by IDF gunfire that was fired toward suspects identified as armed Palestinian gunmen,” Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement published on Monday about an internal investigation of her death.

Abu Akleh was killed while covering an Israeli military operation at a refugee camp in the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

Also Read: |Bullet is focus of dueling investigations in Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh’s killing

The Palestinians blamed Israel for the killing, but Israel initially said the journalist might have been killed by militant fire, and later that it was impossible to determine who had fired the deadly shot. Palestinian accounts and those from other journalists on the scene argued from the start that it was clear which side had shot Abu Akleh.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The many unexpected creatures you see up close when you are walking in waterPremium
The many unexpected creatures you see up close when you are walking in water
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJPPremium
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJP
What Reliance’s move to acquire a majority stake in a solar softwar...Premium
What Reliance’s move to acquire a majority stake in a solar softwar...
A memorial at the site where the veteran television correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh was killed on May 11, 2022, in Jenin, West Bank, May 25, 2022. (Samar Hazboun/the New York Times)

Now the Israeli investigation, which included interviews with soldiers, analysis of the scene as well as audio and video recordings, found a soldier may have hit her by mistake during an exchange of fire.

“Our conclusion is that it’s not possible to determine unequivocally which gunfire killed her, but there’s a higher probability that she was hit by an errant shot of an IDF soldier who did not identify her as a journalist,” a senior Israeli military officer said.

No soldier to be charged

The IDF said its troops came under heavy fire from all sides and had fired back, including towards the area where Abu Akleh was standing.

Advertisement
Also Read: |Al Jazeera says it will go to ICC over killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

Other witness accounts of the incident have disputed that Israeli positions were under fire from the area where the journalists were.

Colleagues and friends react as the Palestinian flag-draped body of veteran Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh is brought to the news channel’s office in the West Bank city of Ramallah, May 11, 2022. (AP)

But the IDF says its investigation showed that soldiers had acted according to their rules of engagement and said no one would be charged.

Abu Akleh’s family criticized the investigation, saying the military “tried to obscure the truth and avoid responsibility” for the killing.

Advertisement
Ali Samoudi, a longtime Al Jazeera producer who woke his colleague Shireen Abu Akleh to urge her to go to the scene of a gunbattle, in Jenin, West Bank, May 23, 2022. (Samar Hazboun/the New York Times)
Also Read: |Palestinians give bullet that killed journalist to US team

“Our family is not surprised by this outcome since it’s obvious to anyone that Israeli war criminals cannot investigate their own crimes. However, we remain deeply hurt, frustrated and disappointed,” they said in a statement.

Shatha Hanaysha, a freelance journalist who hid by a wall behind a tree when the shooting began that killed the veteran television correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh, in Jenin, West Bank, June 1, 2022. (Samar Hazboun/the New York Times)

Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American journalist, was a longtime correspondent for the Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera, and was renowned for her reporting in the Middle East.

Her death sparked outrage and condemnation. She was wearing a bulletproof vest marked “Press” and a helmet when she was shot in the head on May 11. Her colleague Ali Samoudi was also wounded.

Tensions heightened further when video footage of Israeli security forces attacking the pallbearers carrying Abu Akleh’s coffin at her funeral went viral days after her death.

Abu Akleh’s family push for ICC probe

Monday’s announcement by the Israeli military, nearly four months after the killing, largely align with those of several independent investigations completed earlier.

Advertisement
Sleem Awad, left, a bystander who was taking video when the gunfire erupted that killed the veteran television correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh, with his mother and brother at their home in a refugee camp in Jenin, West Bank, May 25, 2022. (Samar Hazboun/the New York Times)

A report from the US State Department in July concluded that she was probably killed by fire from an Israeli position.

A report from the United Nations human rights office in June said she was clearly identifiable as a journalist when she was shot and killed by a single bullet.

Advertisement

Abu Akleh’s family reiterated their call for an independent US investigation and a probe by the International Criminal Court.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 12:57:36 pm
Next Story

Bharat Jodo Yatra: A bold move by Congress, but why it may not be enough

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Bharat Jodo Yatra: A bold move by Cong, but why it may not be enough
Opinion

Bharat Jodo Yatra: A bold move by Cong, but why it may not be enough

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

At this rate, it’ll take over 100 years to upgrade all 10 lakh schools: Kejriwal on PM-SHRI

At this rate, it’ll take over 100 years to upgrade all 10 lakh schools: Kejriwal on PM-SHRI

Coal smuggling scam: CBI raids residence of Bengal Law Minister

Coal smuggling scam: CBI raids residence of Bengal Law Minister

Exchequer dries up, Punjab govt staff wait six days for salary

Exchequer dries up, Punjab govt staff wait six days for salary

'No proposal to merge NEET, JEE with CUET,' says Education Minister

'No proposal to merge NEET, JEE with CUET,' says Education Minister

At threat from Pak floods, the 5,000-year-old heritage of Mohenjo Daro

At threat from Pak floods, the 5,000-year-old heritage of Mohenjo Daro

'A player who fails is like a broken tree... without support will suffer'
Mir Ranjan Negi on Arshdeep

'A player who fails is like a broken tree... without support will suffer'

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Liz Truss's cabinet is Britain's first without white man in top jobs

Liz Truss's cabinet is Britain's first without white man in top jobs

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

Alaya F on exchanging fashion advice with Pooja Bedi: ‘My mother and I are very different’

Alaya F on exchanging fashion advice with Pooja Bedi: ‘My mother and I are very different’

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement